Sarah Suhairi’s rendition of BLACKPINK’s ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’ a hit, wins over K-pop fans worldwide

Sarah's cover of the K-pop hit has been viral on Twitter since last night. — Screenshot via Twitter (@BLACKPINK_WW)

PETALING JAYA, Aug 27 — Sarah Suhairi, a contestant on Astro’s survival talent show Big Stage, made waves after performing a cover of BLACKPINK’s Ddu-du Ddu-du.

She performed the K-pop girl group’s hit song in its original Korean language and got its choreography spot on too, with the help of backup dancers.

Sarah Suhairi, a contestant from #BigStage (Malaysia's survival show) covered #BLACKPINK's DDU DU DDU DU for her performance this week!@ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/t1xJYRMdI0 — BLACKPINK WW (@BLACKPINK_WW) August 26, 2018

Her rendition of the hit has garnered positive reviews from K-pop fans worldwide with many praising the 18-year-old’s execution of the song’s rap verse.

I shall emphasize again how truly a fighter she is - performing this, the rap and the choreo and those vocals, doing it all while she’s having the flu bug. She’s really something 👏🏼💪🏻 @sarah_suhairi — Ana 💎 (@etcaranaight) August 26, 2018

Sarah admitted mastering the song had presented many hurdles, but she was bent on delivering an original cover.

“It’s originally performed by four people, but I am going to sing it on my own that night,” she told Astro Gempak prior to the broadcast of the episode.

The Rawang-born was also feeling under the weather before her performance according to posts made on her Twitter account.

“Forgive me for my shortcomings. Please pray for my health and thank you all,” she said in a tweet after the episode aired on Sunday night.

The replies to the tweet were full of encouragement and many were impressed with how Sarah performed despite falling sick.

BLACKPINK is one of South Korea’s most prolific girl groups with hit singles like Boombayah and Whistle credited to their name.

Their song Ddu-du Ddu-du charted at number 55 on Billboard Hot 100 upon its release on June 15, making them the highest-charting K-pop girl group on the list so far.

Twitter users have been tagging BLACKPINK’s official account in replies to Sarah’s performance in hopes that the original members will watch her cover.

Sarah first rose to fame at the end of last year when she performed several covers of international artists such as Adele’s Send My Love (To Your New Lover) and Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.

She was then offered a recording contract with MVM production and released her first single four months ago titled Pedih, which has since gained 1.4 million views on YouTube.