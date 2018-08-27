Popular rest stop for Penang Hill hikers to be restored

State exco Jagdeep Singh Deo (centre) and MBPP mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang (right) at the ground breaking of the P84 station August 27, 2018. — Pictures by Steven Ooi KE

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 27 — The popular rest stop for Penang Hill hikers, known as Station 84 (P84), will finally be rebuilt on a site next to it.

The state local government and housing development committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo officiated the groundbreaking ceremony today for the reconstruction of P84 that collapsed five years ago due to heavy rain.

Jagdeep said it was part of Penang Hill Corporation’s (PHC) efforts to improve the infrastructure on Penang Hill.

“The Penang state government, through PHC and Penang Island City Council (MBPP), will provide the support needed for the construction of the project,” he said in his speech at the site today.

He said the project is fully funded by the community through fundraising and commended the P84 committee for planning the project.

“We need more of such community spaces for the people that is driven by the people,” he said.

Jagdeep also said the new rest stop will be based on an open space concept for a more conducive rest area for hikers.

Station 84, a halfway point rest stop for hikers and cyclists at KM2.5, collapsed in September 2013 due to heavy rain resulting in a landslide.

The project is by PHC in collaboration with MBPP and Lion’s Club. MBPP will provide the design for the refurbishment while Lion’s Club will raise funds to cover the costs of the project.

The project, which is scheduled to be completed in December this year, is estimated to cost around RM250,000.

The original P84 was first built by a group of hikers led by Emico Holdings founder, Lim Beng Huan back in 1986.

A total of 416 people, according to a plaque at the site, contributed towards the construction of the original rest stop.

The new rest stop will provide shade and basic amenities for hikers and cyclists going up the hill.

