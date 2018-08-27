You can get your hands on the Asus Zenfone 5z for RM1,699 tomorrow

The Asus Zenfone 5z is priced at RM1.699. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — If you’ve missed last week’s promotion on the flagship Asus Zenfone 5z, you are in luck. ASUS is now offering RM200 off on the device, similar to its first flash sale held last month.

According to Asus Malaysia’s Facebook page, you are able to get your hands on the Zenfone 5z for RM1,699. This promotion is exclusively available on the 28th August 2018 at the official ASUS store in Lazada Malaysia. The handset is originally priced at RM1,899 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

To recap, the Zenfone 5z features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display and it runs on a Snapdragon 845 processor. Powering the device is a 3,300mAh battery that supports fast charging via a USB-C.

In the camera department, the device comes with a 12MP f/1.8 main shooter with OIS and a secondary 8MP f/2.0 camera for wide-angle shots. At the front, the Zenfone 5z gets a 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

Besides the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, Asus Malaysia is also offering the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model at RM2,299.

If you are interested, you can place your order here. — SoyaCincau