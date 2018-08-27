Century-old school shows off Merdeka spirit with a twist

297 students and 35 teachers from SJK Min Sin made a heart shape formation to show their love for the nation, in Ipoh August 27, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 27 — SJK Min Sin, a century-old school, celebrated the countdown to Malaysia’s 61st Merdeka Day celebration with a different twist today.

The school’s 297 students and 35 teachers made a heart shape formation to show their love for the nation.

School headmistress, Ng Kit Chee said the teachers who were behind the idea wanted to do something different to celebrate Merdeka Day.

“Previously, the school celebrated Merdeka with activities like drawing and colouring competitions but this year we decided to up the celebrations.

“Our school is a cultural melting pot with various races among the students. Besides Malay, Chinese and Indians, we also have Iban, Kadazan and Bidayuh, as their fathers are stationed at the nearby army camp,” said Ng of the school, that is located in the heart of Ampang New Village.

The educator hoped that through such activities, the students would be able to inculcate the spirit of unity.

One of the pupil who participated, 12-year-old D. Vasigaran, was excited to be part of the event, saying “it took us a week before the school holidays to prepare”.