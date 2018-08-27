Bursa turns higher at mid-morning

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank increased eight sen to RM24.98 and Petronas Chemicals gained 12 sen to RM9.49.But, CIMB shed five sen to RM5.93. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Bursa Malaysia reversed earlier losses at midmorning with buying in blue chips, led by Maybank, helping push the benchmark index higher.

At 11.06am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.2 points better at 1,810.79.

Maybank contributed 2.931 points to the rise in the composite index and its shares rose 15 sen to RM9.96 with 3.11 million changing hands.

However, on the broader market, losers led gainers 435 to 257 with 351 counters unchanged, 830 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.44 billion shares worth RM569.72 million.

Petronas Gas topped the gainers list in rising 40 sen to RM18.90, while Nestle was the biggest loser after declining 50 sen to RM147.00.

Kenanga Research said the key index is expected to trend higher towards the resistance levels of 1,830 and 1,870 today.

“Conversely, supports can be identified at 1,750 and 1,720,” it said in a note today.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank increased eight sen to RM24.98 and Petronas Chemicals gained 12 sen to RM9.49.But, CIMB shed five sen to RM5.93.

Tenaga was flat at RM15.70.

Among actives, Sapura Energy slid 3.5 sen to 38 sen, Xinghe slipped one sen to 3.5 sen, while Borneo Oil and Sumatec were flat at 6.5 sen and 3.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index eased 0.7 points to 12,740.79, the FBM 70 fell 44.02 points to 15,381.35, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 0.19 points to 12,881.6 and the FBM Ace Index lost 48.13 points to 5,386.97.

The FBMT 100 Index, however, bagged 2.62 points to 12,531.43.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 35.26 points higher at 17,719.99, the Industrial Index increased 14.33 points to 3,253.59, but the Plantation Index eased 18.29 points to 7,627.06. — Bernama