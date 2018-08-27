Military trio who served Hishammuddin ordered back to Mindef, Mat Sabu says

Yesterday, Mohamad Sabu instructed his ministry to conduct an immediate investigation following news reports that the three Armed Forces officers were still serving as escorts to Hishammuddin following BN’s defeat in the May 9 general election. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu confirmed today that three Armed Forces (ATM) officers who were still serving his predecessor Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein until very recently have been ordered to report back to headquarters for duty.

“Yes they have been given orders to report back to ATM,” he told reporters after launching the International Association of Counterterrorism and Security Professionals counter-terrorism symposium at the InterContinental Hotel here.

Yesterday, Mohamad — better known as Mat Sabu — instructed his ministry to conduct an immediate investigation following news reports that two Navy special operations force officers and a military commando were still serving as escorts to Hishammuddin following Barisan Nasional’s defeat in the May 9 general election.

He said action would be taken if they were found to have violated existing rules.

Hishammuddin responded on Twitter, saying he and his family had close ties with the three officers, and that they were only serving him “temporarily” after the elections.

The former minister also tweeted that he had also offered them employment, but clarified that they must resign from the armed forces with immediate effect if they accepted the offer.

MORE TO COME