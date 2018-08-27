Economic Affairs Ministry to hold Bumi congress September 1

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said KBN 2018 will look into improving current policies for the purpose of developing positive values, education as well as various strategies that could benefit the Bumiputeras. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Ministry of Economic Affairs will hold the National and Bumiputera Future Congress 2018 (KBN 2018) this Saturday to strengthen the economic agenda among Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

Its minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said KBN 2018 will look into improving current policies for the purpose of developing positive values, education as well as various strategies that could benefit the Bumiputeras.

“The Government will also emphasise on developing the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to move up the value chain,” he said in a statement today.

Aside from that, Azmin said the congress will look at creating a resolution that will help Putrajaya draft a short, medium and long-term plan to ensure a continuous and consistent direction towards achieving the Bumiputera Economic agenda effectively.