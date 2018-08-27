Oil holds gains as US rigs decline at fastest pace since 2016

Stacked rigs are seen along with other idled oil drilling equipment at a depot in Dickinson, North Dakota June 26, 2015. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 27 — Oil held gains above US$68 (RM278) a barrel as drilling-rig data signalled slowing growth in American crude production and as the US and Mexican governments neared a breakthrough on a trade standoff.

Futures in New York were little changed, following a 1.3 per cent gain on Friday. Working oil rigs in the US fell by nine to 860 last week, the biggest drop since May 2016, according to Baker Hughes data released Friday.

Meanwhile, America and Mexico are poised to resolve their bilateral differences over the North American Free Trade Agreement as soon today after breakthroughs on issues including automobiles and energy.

Oil in New York has traded below US$70 as a trade war between the US and China, coupled with the threat of contagion from the Turkish currency crisis, has weighed on prices. Still, slowing US output growth and pipeline bottlenecks are adding to supply risks as the Trump administration is set to impose sanctions on crude exports from Iran in early November.

“Falling US rig counts and last week’s decline in US inventories are supporting oil prices amid a protracted US-China trade war that could dampen global growth and weigh on oil demand,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for the Asia Pacific region at Oanda Corp. “Despite growing concerns about a potential oversupply, the markets will continue to get a fillip from US sanctions against Iran.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery traded at US$68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 11 cents, at 10.04am in Tokyo. The contract rose 89 cents to US$68.72 on Friday. Total volume traded was about 63 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for October settlement traded at US$75.76 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, down 6 cents. Prices on Friday added 1.5 per cent to US$75.82. The global benchmark crude traded at US$7.14 premium to WTI. — Bloomberg