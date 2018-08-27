Sink your teeth into the best 'siew yoke' in the Klang Valley

PETALING JAYA, Aug 27 — When it comes to siew yoke, or roast pork, foodies are divided about what separates the good from the great.

While siew yoke is easy to come by, perfectly crisp crackling topping a chunk of moist, juicy pork belly is not.

The search for the ultimate must-try siew yoke in the Klang Valley resulted in this list of choice spots.

Boon Cheam Kar Mun's siew yoke is roasted in an upright Apollo oven and it is marinated in his own special herb marinade. — Pix by by Choo Choy May

Boon Signature Roast Pork

75, Jalan SS22/19

Damansara Jaya, PJ

Whether you have your siew yoke with rice or noodles here, you are sure to be satisfied. Boon Cheam Kar Mun's siew yoke is roasted in an upright Apollo oven and it is marinated in his own special herb marinade. You can also order char siew here or braised pork rice but the star of the show is the siew yoke.

Restoran Fa Kee promises your money's worth (their siew yoke with rice is priced from RM6) without any compromise on flavour.

Restoran Fa Kee

Jalan TK1/1

47100 Puchong Batu Dua Belas, Selangor\

Restoran Keng Nam Hai’s delicious siew yoke deserves its turn in the spotlight as well.

Restoran Keng Nam Hai

No 1, Jalan Prima 1

Pusat Niaga Metro Prima Kepong

52100 Kepong

The golden crackle of the skin and the succulent juiciness of the meat makes their siew yoke a sleeper hit.

With its delightfully crisp skin and tender meat, Hong Seng Kopitiam’s siew yoke ticks all the boxes for a perfect lunch.

Hong Seng Kopitiam

1072, Jalan 17/29, Seksyen 17

46400 Petaling Jaya

With a collection of glowing reviews under its belt, Wong Mei Kee Restaurant’s siew yoke is something many customers claim is worth the wait.

Wong Mei Kee Restaurant

30-1, Jalan Nyonya (Lorong Baba)

55100 Kuala Lumpur

For something a little different, try the garlic roast pork here.

Hou Moon Restaurant

No. 34 & 36, Jalan Hip Hing,

41400 Klang

For something a little different, try the garlic roast pork here. The savoury taste of the garlic and the meat combined with the sweetness of caramelized soy sauce creates a perfect harmony of flavours that truly elevates the dish.

Zheng Kee Chicken Rice

No 19, Jalan 17/42, Taman Kok Doh

51200 Segambut, KL

They don't just serve a mean roast pork belly, there is also a wide menu of double-boiled soups to round out your meal with.