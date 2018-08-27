Trailer-bus crash in Alor Gajah leaves one dead, 20 injured

ALOR GAJAH, Aug 27 — An accident between an express bus and a trailer, with one fatality and 20 others injured, was reported at Kilometre 214.4 of the North-South Expressway (south bound) early today.

Alor Gajah Fire and Rescue Station operations commander PBK II Selomon Ismail said the station received a distress call at 1.53 am and nine firemen were sent to the scene.

“Twenty-one people were involved in the crash and a medical officer confirmed that one of the victims died,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, according to Plusline Twitter, the left lane at the site of the crash has been opened and the traffic condition at 5.21 am was reported smooth moving on both directions.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz confirmed the accident. — Bernama