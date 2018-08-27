South Korea unveils new steps to thwart chaebol power plays

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (pic) has referred to chaebol titans as a 'deep rooted evil,' but has yet to substantially change the rules they operate under. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Aug 27 — South Korea’s antitrust watchdog proposed new rules for family-run conglomerates to make it harder for such businesses to muscle through their agendas at the expense of minority shareholders.

The proposed amendments to existing regulations would require a newly created holding company to own at least 30 per cent in an entity it wants to treat as a listed subsidiary and at least 50 per cent for an unlisted unit, according to a draft the Fair Trade Commission released in Seoul. The current minimums are 20 per cent for listed and 40 per cent for unlisted.

The steps to raise the cost for a family-run conglomerate to control subsidiaries are expected to be proposed to the National Assembly in November and are in line with campaign promises made by President Moon Jae-in to reform chaebol. The draft amendments to the Monopoly Regulations and Fair Trade Act, first enacted in 1980, reflect changes in the country’s economic environment, the regulator said in a statement.

Current Amendment Holding company must hold no less than 20 per cent in listed units, 40 per cent in unlisted units, 30 per cent in listed units, 50 per cent or more in unlisted units. Only newly established or restructured holding companies are subject to the rule.

Intra-group trading is restricted when the founding family holds 30 per cent or more of a listed company, or 20 per cent or more of an unlisted one. Restricted when founding family holds 20 per cent or more or listed or unlisted company.

Finance or insurance companies, founding families, company executives and affiliates together are limited to 15 per cent of total voting rights in a listed affiliate of a conglomerate. Exceptions are granted for merged affiliates. Merger exception eliminated except for cases involving protection against hostile takeover.

A group with assets exceeding 10 trillion won (RM36.7 billion) is designated as a conglomerate, or an enterprise group, placing it under fair trade law regulations. A group of companies with total sum of assets exceeding 0.5 per cent of GDP will be designated as a conglomerate.The rule will be implemented one year after the 0.5 per cent of GDP exceeds 10 trillion won.

Charity foundations, founding family, company executives and affiliates together limited to 15 per cent of total voting rights in a listed unit of a conglomerate. The limit to be gradually reduced from 30 per cent to 15 per cent over three years; too take effect two years after passage of new law.

“Conglomerates will find it harder to make changes like mergers or spinoffs among affiliates without support from the market and shareholders,” FTC Chairman Kim Sang-jo said in a briefing.

Kim was appointed by a president who himself won office amid a wave of popular support for stemming chaebol power.

The government faces a challenge in reforming conglomerates in ways that could be painful for the sprawling business groups because it must rely on them to promote economic growth, in particular in manufacturing. Moon has referred to chaebol titans as a “deep rooted evil,” but has yet to substantially change the rules they operate under.

“I would give 20 points out of 100, a basic score, to what the Moon government has done for corporate governance reform,” said Bruce Lee, chief executive officer at Seoul-based Zebra Investment Management. “Chaebol would stop doing bad things, but that’s not enough for an improvement.”

The new rules would apply to companies with assets equivalent to 0.5 per cent of gross domestic product or more, a standard that will be implemented one year after that amount exceeds 10 trillion won. The same percentage of 2017 GDP would come to about US$7.7 billion (RM31.5 billion), based on International Monetary Fund figures. — Bloomberg