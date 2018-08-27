Report: Sarawak Amanah membership up two-fold post GE14

Amanah Youth Sarawak head Mohamad Fadillah Sabali said the figure was yet to take into account the pending application of some 700 new members. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The number of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) members in Sarawak has increased from 400 to 800 as its youth wing attributes this influx to Pakatan Harapan’s 14th general election victory.

Amanah Youth Sarawak head Mohamad Fadillah Sabali said the figure was yet to take into account the pending application of some 700 new members, The Borneo Post reported on its website today.

“That (number) was the approved membership — those still being processed for approval represent 700 people,” he was quoted as saying.

He pointed that most members registered in the state’s chapter of the PAS’s splinter party were below the age of 40.

Given this, Mohamad expressed hopes for youth members to be fielded in all 13 state seats that were to be contested by Amanah in the coming 12th Sarawak state election.

“Amanah needs the youths, because we are the future leaders. Our hope is for Amanah to pick youths to contest in all the 13 seats that the party is eyeing for in the Sarawak state election.

“This is to ensure that our voice to be stronger in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly,” he was quoted as saying.

The Sarawak state election must be called by 2021.