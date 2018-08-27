Suspect in 1998 murder of Dutch boy arrested in Spain

This file photo taken on May 23, 2017 shows the monument for eleven-year-old boy Nicky Verstappen who was murdered in 1998, in Brunssummerheide, the Netherlands. — AFP pic

THE HAGUE, Aug 27 — A suspect in the 1998 murder of a young Dutch boy has been arrested in Spain, police in the Netherlands said yesterday.

Eleven-year-old Nicky Verstappen disappeared during the night of August 9, 1998, while at a summer camp at the Brunssumerheide nature reserve, near the German border.

His body was found the next evening, close to the camp site.

“Jos B, 55, a suspect in the death of Nicky Verstappen was arrested in Spain yesterday afternoon. He was taken into custody and will be handed over to the Netherlands,” a police statement issued in Limburg, the southern district in which the boy disappeared, said.

Earlier this year Dutch police launched the country’s biggest ever DNA search, asking over 20,000 men to come forward for testing in an attempt to solve the case. — AFP