Melaka United crush PDRM 6-1 in Malaysia Cup

Melaka United players celebrate after scoring a goal against the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka August 26, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Melaka United chalked up a massive 6-1 win over the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) in a Malaysia Cup match last night and propelled the state team to the second place in group B with six points.

Melaka United opened the score via a penalty taken by Ifedayo Olusegun in the 11th minute after his teammate Yahor Zubovich was brought down by Hazwan Fakhrullah Mohd Zuridi in the penalty box at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka.

Two minutes later, Syahrul Azwari was on target for Melaka and he blasted in the third goal in the 44th minute.

Things got worse for PDRM when they had to play with nine players after the referee flashed the red card on Khairul Izuan Abdullah for rough play in the 48th minute while Hazwan received his second yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Melaka capitalised on the nine-men team when Shahdan Sulaiman netted in the fourth goal in 54th minute while Zubovich found the net in the 56th and 69th minutes.

Despite playing with only nine-men, PDRM scored a consolation goal in the 86th minute via substitute player Mohamad Nabil Ahmad Latpi.

However, Felda United continues to lead group B, one point ahead of Melaka United followed by PKNS FC in the third place with four points and PDRM in the last spot with one point.

Meanwhile in group C, MIFA overtook Johor Darul Ta’zim with seven points as group leaders after a 2-2 draw with Kedah at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.

The squad under K. Devan were trailing 0-1 in the first half after Kedah’s Sandro Da Silva scored in the 31st minute.

MIFA’s Kpah Sean Sherman was given a red card for a rough tackle on Kedah’s Liridon Krasniqi in the dying minutes of the first half and MIFA were reduced to 10-men.

In the second half MIFA equalised via Frenchman L’Imam Seydi in the 51st minute but Kedah were ahead again when Abdul Halim Saari added another goal for Kedah in the 55th minute.

Despite the setback, MIFA midfielder, R.Barathkumar equalised the score again in the 81st minute to force a 2-2 draw with the Red Eagles. — Bernama