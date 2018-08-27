Back-to-school beauty: Catwalk-approved eyeliner looks for fall

PARIS, Aug 27 — Summer may be drawing to a close, but don't panic — the arrival of fall is the perfect excuse to brush up on the new season's beauty trends. Eyeliner was huge on the Autumn/Winter 2018 catwalks: Here's how you can channel the look come September. Romantic eyeliner at the Givenchy 018-2019 Fall/Winter Haute Couture show. — AFP pic

Romantic

A well-executed feline flick is one of the most romantic makeup tricks in the book, and luckily, it is back in fashion for fall.

Givenchy championed the approach during its Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show, giving its models a dreamily fluid, winged eyeliner look, while Guo Pei got even more artistic, using liner to create delicate patterns around the eye socket.

At the ready-to-wear shows that took place earlier this year, Alberta Ferretti showcased a winged black eyeliner that ended in a perfect flourish, while Ermanno Scervino followed suit, focusing on the lower lash line for an edgier look. Angular eyeliner at the Fendi 2018-2019 Fall/Winter Haute Couture show. — AFP pic

Angular

Fearless, chunky eyeliner was a mainstay of the Haute Couture catwalks, with Fendi leading the way with a graphic take on the look that featured sharp angles and bold lines.

Giorgio Armani models had their eyes ringed precisely with kohl that was softened by a bloom of pink shadow, while Carven channeled a similar vibe at its Fall 2018 ready-to-wear show with matching bold, angular brows.

Saint Laurent gave things a modern twist, with the addition of silver metallic shadow dabbed at the inner corner of the eye. Lived-in eyeliner at Victoria/Tomas during the 2018/2019 fall/winter collection fashion show. — AFP pic

Lived-in

For a rockier look, take a leaf out of RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp's Haute Couture book and opt for a smokey eye with bold, less precise liner.

Alternatively, make like the models at the Victoria/Tomas Fall 2018 ready-to-wear show, and rim your eyes with kohl for a more insouciant, lived-in glamour, or channel Max Mara, where the lived-in cat eyes were matched with disheveled party hairstyles for a playful aesthetic. — AFP-Relaxnews