Indonesia’s silver medallist Nova on her win: ‘I went all out, if I die, I die’

Jung Hyelim of South Korea and Emilia Nova of Indonesia compete in the Asian Games Women’s 100m Hurdles Final at the GBK Main Stadium in Jakarta, August 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Aug 27 — Indonesia’s Emilia Nova won her country’s first Asian Games medal on the track since 1998 as she claimed silver in the 100 metres hurdles yesterday.

While much of the attention going into the night was on 18-year-old home sprinter Lalu Muhammad Zohri, who was seventh in the men’s 100m final, it was Nova who raised the volume in Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium.

The 23-year-old ran a personal best time of 13.33 to finish second behind South Korea’s Jung Hye-lim.

“I went all out,” said Nova, who admitted to carrying a hip flexor injury into the race.

“If I die, I die.”

“Thankfully I won a medal, this is unexpected. Thanks to my parents, to all Indonesians, and to the Indonesian Athletics Federation,” added Nova, who has also competed in the heptathlon in the past.

Indonesian athletics had come into the Games looking to secure at least one track and field medal having last won one with Supriati Sutono’s 5000m gold in 1998.

Now, there is a new national hero.

“Competing in Indonesia is more like motivation than a burden because I feel happy many people came and supported me,” said Nova.

“This silver medal means a lot.” — Reuters