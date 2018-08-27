Cops discover sundry, bag and stationery shops a front for vice den

Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said police had seized more than RM28,000 in cash in the raids. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 27 — Police raided 15 illegal gaming houses which had been masquerading behind small businesses in George Town here yesterday.

Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) principal assistant director Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said the raid was conducted by a team comprised the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Penang CID and the Northeast district police headquarters’ CID at 3pm.

“We have detained 26 individuals including 24 workers and caretakers of the premises during the raid, as well as two customers.

“Initial investigations revealed that the premises had been operating behind bag, sundry and stationery shops with a special enclosed space (available in each shop) for the gambling activities,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Rohaimi said police had seized more than RM28,000 in cash in the raids.

“Investigations also found that the shops involved several syndicates and police are identifying the mastermind,” he added. — Bernama