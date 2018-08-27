Former Penang Umno chief dies

Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman died due to multiple myeloma at Ampang Hospital in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 27 — Former Penang Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman died at 2.07am today.

The 58-year-old died due to multiple myeloma at Ampang Hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer in the plasma cells.

His body will be brought back to Penang where he will be buried this evening at the Sungai Acheh Mosque cemetery here.

Zainal Abidin was also a former Umno supreme council member.

The former Nibong Tebal MP was rural development deputy minister post between 2006 and 2008.