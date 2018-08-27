PAS backs calls for Pakatan govt to continue cash aid as PM mulls rollback

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said such aid for the poor and low-income earners should not be stopped abruptly, but instead be continued to help reduce the poor people’s burden due to the rising cost of living. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

MARANG, Aug 27 — PAS has called on the Pakatan Harapan-led federal government to continue providing financial aid to the poor in the country through a concept similar to the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) introduced by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

Its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said such aid for the poor and low-income earners should not be stopped abruptly, but instead be continued to help reduce the poor people’s burden due to the rising cost of living.

“What is important is to maintain the concept to help the poor. Maybe some improvement is needed but it must be done systematically.

“Don’t just stop it abruptly. We have to really address the poverty issue among the people,” he told reporters after launching the deployment of an artificial reef called “unjam” into the waters Marang here yesterday.

Also present were State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Azman Ibrahim and State Fisheries Department director Zawawi Ali.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was quoted as saying that his administration aimed to reduce BR1M in stages before it is fully discontinued. — Bernama