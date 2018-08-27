Maison & Objet celebrates rising stars of Lebanese design: Studio Caramel

The two members of Studio Caramel, which has been named among the 'Rising Talents' of the September 2018 edition of Maison & Objet. — Picture courtesy of Noor Semaan/Studio Caramel

PARIS, Aug 27 — As well as showcasing the work of established designers, the Maison & Objet interior design and decoration trade fair also shines the spotlight on upcoming talents. The fall 2018 edition (September 7-11), held at the French capital's Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre, is celebrating young designers from Lebanon.

Relaxnews has been catching up with this year's M&O Rising Talents. Next up, Studio Caramel.

Relaxnews : What is your first memory linked to design?

Studio Caramel: Our first memory would be the first conversation we ever had together in 2010. We recognized each other from school but weren't really acquainted with each other.

Our conversation was about the reason why we decided to study interior architecture and to our surprise, we both had the exact same answer to the question. It is no surprise that we reconnected after all this time to found Studio Caramel together. 'Mirage Music Box' by Studio Caramel, Rising Talent at Maison & Objet, September 2018. Picture courtesy of Joy Mardini Design Gallery/Studio Caramel

R: What is your favourite material and why?

SC: Wood would be our favorite material as we almost always use it in our designs. Surprisingly enough, we used this material very little in our new collection for the upcoming Maison & Objet.

R: Who is your favourite designer and why?

SC: This is one of the hardest questions. It is very difficult for us to decide on one favourite designer. We like many designers for many different aspects: India Mahdavi for her exquisite use of color, Gabriella Crespi for her Bohemian-chic touch with brass as the material of choice, Jean Prouvé for his functional yet industrial way of designing and many more. — AFP-Relaxnews