PAS welcomes cooperation from Indian-based parties in Seri Setia by-election

SHAH ALAM, Aug 26 — PAS has welcomed the cooperation from Indian-based political parties such as MIC and the Indian Progressive Front (IPF) to ensure that the Islamist party’s candidate in the Seri Setia state by-election, Dr Halimah Ali, will garner support from the Indian community.

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the two parties had been joining Dr Halimah campaigning and persuading members and supporters of MIC and IPF in the constituency to vote for the PAS candidate.

“In addition to Umno, we have also received support from MIC and IPF as well other non-governmental organisations, all of which had pledged to help the PAS candidate.

“However, we don’t see that (support) from MCA yet as they may be busy campaigning (for the upcoming) Balakong by-election which will be held simultaneously with Seri Setia on Sept 8,” he told a press conference at the Selangor PAS Liaison office here today.

Dr Halimah is facing Pakatan Harapan candidate Halimey Abu Bakar in a straight fight in the by-election.

The by-election is being held after its incumbent, Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin died on Aug 2 due to colon cancer.