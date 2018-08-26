Anwar: PH government will ensure social development agenda will proceed

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the new government would continue to work together in the spirit of ‘muafakat’. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KLANG, Aug 26 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will ensure that all social development agenda will continue to be implemented to bring about positive changes to the country, PH de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The PKR president-elect said the new government would also continue to work together in the spirit of “muafakat” (consensus) so that all the good policies could be implemented for the benefit of the people.

“The situation has changed. This is a new beginning. We now have a responsibility to fix the mistakes of the previous government.

“The new government must also ensure that it did not inherit the proud and arrogant attitude of the previous government,” he said at the Klang Bersatu Aidiladha celebration here tonight.

Also present were Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Klang MP Charles Santiago.

On public concern that the PH’s 100-day manifesto would not be fulfilled, Anwar said: “Some takes 100 days to fulfil, some will take one year and some will take five years.” — Bernama