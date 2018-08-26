Norza wants drastic measure from BAM’s C&T committee

BAM president Norza Zakaria wants the BAM’s Coaching and Training (C&T) Committee to take responsibility for the poor performance of the national badminton team. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JAKARTA, Aug 26 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria wants the BAM’s Coaching and Training (C&T) Committee to take responsibility for the poor performance of the national badminton team at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

Mohamad Norza said the committee’s line-up, led by Datuk Ng Chin Chai, should embark on a drastic measure to identify the weaknesses of the national players the soonest possible.

“The biggest issue is consistency. They cannot maintain the consistency and this is something that is not good for the players. The second issue is our blunt finishing. We might have controlled the game from the start but eventually, we are still defeated.

“We (BAM) have given the space and opportunity for the new C&T (team). As such, they have to do something drastic because they have to be responsible for the poor show,” he told Malaysian media after the men’s doubles event at the Istora Senayan Stadium here today.

National men’s doubles pairs Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi’s defeat in the quarter-finals ended Malaysia’s challenge in the Asia Games campaign.

To add insult to injury, Malaysia failed to bag any medal and at the same time, it did not achieve the target of two medals.

Elaborating, Mohamad Norza admitted that the absence of national badminton ace, Datuk Lee Chong Wei had somehow affected the overall show by the squad.

“We have failed and we accept that. The absence of Datuk Lee Chong Wei has given a bit of an impact because our strength is in the men’s singles event,” he added. — Bernama