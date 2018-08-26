Medal drought for badminton camp

V Shem-Wee Kiong lost to world number one pair, Marcus Fernaldi-Kevin Sanjaya. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 26 — The national badminton squad concluded its 2018 Asian Games campaign without delivering any medals for the Malaysian contingent.

The country’s challenge ended when two national men’s doubles pairs, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi lost their quarter-final matches to their Indonesian opponents at Istora Senayan Stadium here today.

V Shem-Wee Kiong lost 20-22, 19-21 in 33 minutes to world number one pair, Marcus Fernaldi-Kevin Sanjaya while Yew Sin-Ee Yi were no match for Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

“There is nothing to say, we have given our best. We have worked hard both in and outside of court but the results did not favour us.

“We would like to apologise to all Malaysians for their support and prayers for us here. We know the results are not something we wanted but we have tried our best,” Wee Kiong told Malaysian media after the match today.

Earlier, Malaysia was targeting to bring home at least two medals but a bad start in the men’s team event was the start of our players being swept aside in other events.

Two Malaysian mixed doubles, 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist Goh Liu Ying-Chang Peng Soon and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai were knocked in the second round.

Similarly women’s doubles Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean and two men’s singles players Liew Daren and Lee Zii Jia failed to get past the quarter-finals. — Bernama