Anwar still has fire for reform, says Sodomy II author

Mark Trowell (right) seen here with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah at the launch of his book ‘Anwar Returns: The Final Twist’ at Hilton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — “PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is no longer the political firebrand he used to be, but he still has the fire in him to reform the country.”

The above remarks were expressed by Mark Trowell, the author of the final series on Anwar’s sodomy trials titled: Anwar Returns, The Final Twist. The Prosecution and Release of Anwar Ibrahim.

“He (Anwar) credited Mahathir (Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) for the hard work to change the country and his willingness to work with Mahathir just showed how far they will go for Malaysia.

“Can you imagine both Anwar and Mahathir working together?” Trowell said to Bernama after the launch of the book here today.

Trowell, who hails from Australia and is a lawyer by profession, said the book was written to explain to the readers the way Anwar’s case was dealt with by the criminal justice system and the final ploy to remove the PKR leader from politics.

Trowell said former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had realised that Anwar was an intimidation to the then Barisan Nasional (BN) government and had attempted to remove him from the political scene by prosecuting him with a second sodomy charge.

“Najib realised Anwar was a threat (to the then BN government) during the 2008 General Elections,” he added.

Trowell believed Anwar, who was former Deputy Prime Minister, has come a long way since being imprisoned in 2015 after being convicted on a sodomy charge.

“He will be the next PM (Prime Minister). But of course, it is still a long way to go.

“Now, he is quite happy to recover from his health issues, reconnect with his family members and re-establish links with his party (PKR) before he starts to contest for a parliamentary seat,” he added.

“Mahathir is 93 years old, Anwar is still a young man in comparison to him (Mahathir),” Trowell laughingly said.

Trowell, who is also a Queen’s Counsel, in his final book writes a thorough analytical account of what really took place during the trials.

“The Sodomy II trial was simply a travesty of justice and a disgraceful conduct of the judiciary,” he stated.

Anwar’s trials and imprisonment spanned almost 20 years, which prompted Trowell to describe the judicial system as corrupt and sided with the previous BN government.

Trowell wrote Sodomy II: The Trial of Anwar Ibrahim in 2012, followed by the second book The Prosecution of Anwar Ibrahim: The Final Play which was released in 2015, and the final edition this year, Anwar Returns: The Final Twist. The Prosecution and Release of Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama