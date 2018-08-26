Police arrest six men, seize contraband cigarettes worth RM80,000 in Kota Tinggi

Police foiled attempts to smuggle in contraband cigarettes by a syndicate known as ‘Geng Apeng’. — Reuters pic

KOTA TINGGI, Aug 26 — Police foiled attempts to smuggle in contraband cigarettes by a syndicate known as ‘Geng Apeng’, following the arrest of six men, including an Indonesian national, in four separate raids carried out in Tanjung Belungkor, here yesterday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah said the first raid was carried out by a team comprising a police officer and 20 personnel at about 4.30am following public tip-off.

During the raid, police detained a 48-year-old local man at KM10 Jalan Terminal Feri, Tanjung Belungkor, and seized various contraband cigarettes worth about RM80,000 hidden in a Toyota Camry car.

“The total seizure involves 910 cartons of various brands, namely, Marlboro Ice Blast (650 cartons), Marlboro Red (100 cartons), Marlboro Gold Lights (50 cartons), Gudang Garam Surya 16 (100 cartons) and Zhongnanhai 8 (10 cartons). Also seized are a mobile phone and a walkie talkie set,” he said here today

About 10 minutes later in another raid carried out along the same route, police detained two local men aged 30 and 36, in a Proton Waja car, believed to be syndicate members and seized a machete, a walkie-talkie set and two mobile phones, he said.

The two suspects then led the police to a house in Jalan Surau, Tanjung Belungkor at 5am, where two local men, aged 33 and 40, and a 35-year-old Indonesian man, also believed to be syndicate members were detained.

Meanwhile, in Alor Setar, police busted an online gambling syndicate, involving operating value of RM3.12 million, following the arrest of eight individuals including a teenage girl in two separate raids around the Kota Setar district.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said a team of officers and personnel of the Kota Setar district police headquarters (IPD) and the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) carried out the first raid on Aug 16 at a house in Kuala Kedah.

“In the 10am raid police arrested four men, two women and a teenage girl, aged 19 to 23, believed to be involved in managing the online gambling transactions.

“A 34-year-old man, believed to be the employer of seven other suspects, was arrested at Taman Saga in the second raid carried out at 6.30pm last Monday,” he said at a press conference at the Kota Setar IPD here, today.

Mohd Rozi said based on the investigation, the syndicate had used the WeChat application since started operations in January this year to avoid detection, and the total seizure from the raids including a Honda Civic car, computer, mobile phone and modem, worth about RM280,000. — Bernama