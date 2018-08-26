Book on Anwar’s judicial proceedings, a journey of struggle in life, says Dr Wan Azizah

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah delivers her speech at the launch of the book ‘Anwar Returns: The Final Twist’ at Hilton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The book entitled Anwar Returns: The Final Twist. The Prosecution and Release Of Anwar Ibrahim’ is a book on Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s journey of judicial proceedings and the fight against oppression, abuse of power, tyranny and injustice.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the author, Mark Trowell’s efforts has ensured that history was recorded accurately and the ordinary rakyat and the international community who had been following this case closely can understand what transpired without being bogged down by legal jargon.

“Three years ago, on Sept 21, 2015, I was given the opportunity to launch the same author, Mark’s book titled The Prosecution of Anwar Ibrahim – The Final Play. And today, I am honoured once again to launch his book again.

“The two main differences between then and now is... one that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is a free man today. He was still incarcerated due to trumped up allegations when the first book was launched. The other difference is that I launched the first book then as the Opposition leader but today I am launching it as the Deputy Prime Minister,” she said.

Wan Azizah said this after the launching of a book written by Australian lawyer Mark Trowell, entitled Anwar Returns: The Final Twist. The Prosecution and Release of Anwar Ibrahim, here today.

Also present was her husband, who is also the PKR president-elect, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

She thanked the King, Sultan Muhammad V, for granting Anwar his freedom and a full pardon that expunged all his previous convictions.

“The struggle of Anwar became the struggle of each member of our family and by extension, the struggle of all Malaysians. Anwar fight was against oppression, abuse of power, tyranny and injustice. Anwar’s principle has always been ‘people first’.

“His days of fighting for the people as a student activist began even before my entry into his life and it is still going on today. Even the prison bars could not stop him for speaking up and fighting for the people. The welfare of the people has always, and I know, will always be, his priority.

“His struggle, vision and sheer determination have helped shaped who I am today, I am indeed very proud to call this man, my husband,” she said.

In the May 9 general elections, the people spoke out against tyranny, abuse of power, oppression and corruption, the people spoke in favour of justice and rule of law, they also brought their dissatisfaction to the ballot boxes and changed the course of history, Wan Azizah added. — Bernama