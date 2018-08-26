Asiad: No gold for men’s archery compound team

National archers Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki warm up before taking part in KL2017 SEA Games Mixed Team Compound event at the Bukit Jalil Synthetic Turf Field in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2017. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 26 — The national archery squad fought tooth and nail against South Korea in the men’s compound team semi-final before surrendering 229-235 at the 2018 Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Archery Field here today.

The country’s combination led by Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki, Lee Kin Lip and Alang Ariff Aqil Muhammad Ghazalli lost 56-60 in the first set before drawing 58-58 in the second set.

South Korea however confirmed their spot to the final after prevailing in the following two sets, 59-58 and 58-57.

Malaysia will be meeting Taiwan in the bronze medal match on Monday as India edged Taiwan 231-227 in the other semi-final.

Earlier, the women’s compound squad’s challenge fizzled out in the quarter-finals after losing to Taiwan 221-225.

The national archery squad has yet to deliver a medal since archery competition began on August 21. — Bernama