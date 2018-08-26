PH candidate in Balakong by-election lodges police report over vandalism claims

Pakatan Harapan candidate Wong Siew Ki speaks during the launch of her election manifesto at the PH Balakong by-election operations centre, August 21, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KAJANG, Aug 26 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Balakong by-election candidate, Wong Siew Ki today lodged a police report over baseless allegations by MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong that DAP was responsible for vandalising MCA’s campaign materials.

Wong, from DAP, claimed that the allegations were made via a Facebook live posting on Tan’s Facebook page with its caption read “I (Tan) will hold a press conference on MCA’s campaign materials damaged by DAP” which was later edited.

“However, we managed to save the screenshot (of the caption) as evidence.

“This has tarnished the reputation of our political party and that is why we lodge a police report,” he told reporters at the Kajang district police headquarters here today.

Wong said he would also refer the matter to the Election Commission and electoral reform group, Bersih 2.0, for further action.

Yesterday, Tan told a press conference that about 100 of his campaign posters and buntings in Kampung Kwan Tung Baru, Sungai Chua here have been damaged by irresponsible parties.

The Balakong by-election was called following the death of incumbent DAP assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chie in a road accident on July 20.

In the 14th General Election, Ng retained his seat by beating Barisan Nasional candidate Lim Chin Wah and Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali (PAS), with a majority of 35,538 votes. — Bernama