Asiad gold, perfect birthday present for Nicol

Datuk Nicol David speaks to reporters on the sidelines of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 26 — Malaysian squash queen, Datuk Nicol David bagged her best birthday present by winning the gold medal in the women’s squash singles in the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang at Gelora Bung Karno Squash Stadium, here, today.

The world number nine player who celebrated her 35th birthday, today, however, was pushed to the limit by the national junior player, S. Sivasangari before prevailing in a five-set thriller, 11-13, 11-9, 5-11, 11-6 and 11-8.

With the latest gold medal, Malaysia has two gold medals in the bag, together with first gold through women’s trio bowling on Aug 22.

Speaking afterwards, an elated Nicol was happy to claim her fifth Asian Games singles gold medal, having won four times in 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2014. She was the runner-up after losing to Rebecca Chiu of Hong Kong in 2002 edition in Busan, South Korea.

“I knew that today’s match will be tough, considering Sivasangari had beaten two top ranked players en route to the final,” she told Malaysian media after the match.

“After three sets, I knew that I have to bring all my experience out and stepped up my game in the last two sets to clinch the victory,” Nicol said, adding that it would be her last Asian Games, after her debut in the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games.

Nevertheless, the Penangite was delighted to see more Malaysian junior players making their marks at the international stage especially the Asian Games.

Malaysia had already won one bronze medal in the men’s individual competition after Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan lost to Max Lee of Hong Kong in the semi-finals match, yesterday.

The national squad will continue their medal hunt in both men’s and women’s team event which starts tomorrow.

For the record, Malaysia had won back-to-back gold medal in the women’s team event in 2010 and 2014 edition besides finishing as runner up, twice in the men’s team event in 2010 and 2014. — Bernama