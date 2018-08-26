Syakilla disappointing, says Azim

Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohamad Zabidi expressed his disappointment with national contingent’s flag bearer Syakilla Salni Jefry Krisnan. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PALEMBANG, Aug 26 — Malaysia’s 2018 Asian Games chef-de-mission (CDM), Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohamad Zabidi expressed his disappointment with national contingent’s flag bearer Syakilla Salni Jefry Krisnan.

This followed the karate exponent’s below par performance at the Asiad, when the 2014 Asian Games gold medallist came out empty handed.

“I need to find out from the team manager and secretariat what went wrong with the fight, she was supposed to win the first fight quite easily although the person she was fighting is ranked number one in the world now as we did not expect her to lose so early.

“Hopefully, it won’t affect our gold tally because she was part of our gold medal prospect. We have three silat exponents in the finals, hopefully we can at least get two golds to cover up for karate,” he told Bernama after visiting the Athletes Village in Jakabaring Sports City here, today.

The 26-year-old Syakilla missed her chance to win the women’s kumite (sparring) under-55kg gold when she failed to overcome Wen Tzu-yun of Chinese Taipei in the first round, where the latter claimed the gold.

Syakilla got a shot at another bronze medal through repechage, but she lost the bronze medal deciding match to Wong Sok-I of Macau in the U-61kg category.

However, the silat squad brought some cheers when world champion Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari in E Class, Muhammad Faizul M Nasir (B Class) and Mohd Fauzi Khalid (F Class) advanced to the finals.

Abdul Azim who is also the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) deputy president, also expressed his relief that all Malaysian athletes were cleared of doping in the Games.

“I am very happy as of now, no doping cases involving Malaysian athletes. There are from other countries, not us. So far so good, touch wood, clean,” he said.

To meet the seven gold target, Malaysia still needs to win another five gold medals, after having won two gold medals, five silvers and five bronze as at 5.45 pm local time (6.45 pm Malaysian time) today. — Bernama