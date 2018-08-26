Slow traffic on major highways as at 5pm

Traffic was reported moving slowly along several major highways as at 5pm today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Traffic was reported moving slowly along several major highways as at 5pm today, with heavy volume is expected on the evening.

A spokesman of PLUS Malaysia Berhad said traffic was moving slowly south from Seberang Jaya to Perai as well as from Changkat Jering to Kuala Kangsar, the Menora Tunnel and Jelapang.

“The traffic flow was slow from Ipoh to the Simpang Pulai lay-by, Bidor to Slim River and the Nilai (North) Interchange to Southville City.

“In the south, traffic was slow moving from Pedas Linggi to Port Dickson and Bukit Gambir to Tangkak due to an accident at Km 170.2 (northbound),” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said the situation was similar from the Karak Interchange to Bukit Tinggi and the Genting Sempah Interchange to the Gombak Toll Plaza.

“Traffic was smooth either way on the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2,” he said.

“However, we are expecting heavy traffic volume on several highways this evening as people are heading towards the federal capital following the end of the Aidiladha holidays,” he said.

The public can obtain updates from Plusline’s toll free line at 1800-88-0000 and through www.twitter.com/plustrafik, or LLM, at 1800-88-7752 and through www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama