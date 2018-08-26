Mukhriz: Kedah government wants soft loans provided to lower income group

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir said the state government wants to discuss soft loans with BNM. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Aug 26 — The Kedah government wants to discuss with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and several federal government agencies on ways to encourage financial institutions to provide housing loans for the less fortunate at the lowest rate.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir said it included providing soft loans through low interest rate of less than 1 per cent with the repayment period extended to 35 years.

“This is to help families whose household income is not more than RM2,000 and don’t have a salary slip to own their own house as these are the ones who want to get bank loans and find it very difficult to do so,” he said after visiting the Kedah/Perlis Malaysia Property Expo (Mapex) here today.

He said the state government would propose that BNM also provide soft loans to housing developers as an encouragement for them to build more low-cost houses in the state.

For that purpose, he said the state government would identify suitable land sites while the district offices would be asked to select those near to urban centres due to existing facilities.

Meanwhile commenting on the release of Bumiputera property quota in Kedah, Mukhriz said the policy had been in existence since 2008 when PAS took over the government from the Barisan Nasional (BN).

“When these lots cannot be sold based on reasonable factors over a certain period of time, there is a policy to release the lot and is allowed to be sold to non-Bumiputera,” he said.

Rehda had disclosed that about 1,000 units of Bumiputera lot quota in the state were left unsold over the last 10 years, that led to the freezing of property developers’ capital totalling RM400 million up till now. — Bernama