S.Korean sepak takraw team almost spring surprise on Malaysia at Asiad

File picture of Malaysia's Hanafiah Dollah (in yellow) facing Indonesia's Hendra Pago at the Istaf Super Series sepak takraw competition in Malacca February 6, 2015. Malaysia fought back and won a 2-0 victory over South Korea at the 2018 Asian Games today. — Bernama pic

PALEMBANG, Aug 26 — The South Korean sepaktakraw team almost spring a surprise on Malaysia by giving a very tough challenge in the men’s team inter-regu event at the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang here today.

The Malaysian team was forced to work very hard before claiming a 2-0 victory at the Ranau Hall in the Jakabaring Sports City here.

The first set saw both team running neck and neck and at one time, Malaysia were left 12-17.

The swift decision by chief coach Abdul Talib Ahmad in replacing server (tekong) Muhammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi with Muhammad Zulkifli Abd Razak was apt in helping the national team to bounce back and win 23-21.

In the second set, the regu led by Farhan Adam was seen to have found their rhythm and succeeded in finishing the game 21-15, making it the third consecutive win for the team in group stage.

Speaking to Bernama after the event, Muhammad Zulkifli said there was no magic touch on his part as it was all due to the team’s determination and teamwork to beat the South Korean.

“There is no magic. It’s just that nothing is impossible. When the coach asked me to come in, I just followed the instruction and played as usual and we managed to collect one point after another,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Talib said he made the decision after seeing that the South Korean team was playing on defensive mode.

“I took Muhammad Syahir out and replaced him with Muhammad Zulkifli on tactical reason.

“Muhammad Syahir is an offensive server and when he could not get a point, he will get a little depressed,” he said.

Earlier this morning, Malaysia defeated India 2-0 after beating Nepal 2-0 yesterday to advance to the semi-finals even with another game to play against China tomorrow.

Malaysia is in Group B with South Korea, China, India and Nepal.

Host Indonesia is in Group A with Singapore, the Philippines and Pakistan.

The sepak takraw inter-regu event is one of Malaysia’s gold targets to achieve the desired seven gold medals set by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman. — Bernama