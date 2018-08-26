Home Ministry takes protest over Sosma seriously

Datuk Seri Alwi Hj Ibrahim (right) said the health and welfare of the detainees were being taken care of and continuously monitored. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — The Home Ministry takes seriously the protest over the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), says its secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim.

He said the special committee which was set up in June to review laws in relation to national security, including Sosma, would take into account every view raised by various quarters.

“The special committee has convened twice and the next meeting will be held at the end of this month,” he said in a statement here today.

Alwi said the special committee comprised, among others, the Royal Malaysia Police, Attorney-General’s Chambers, Institution Reforms Committee, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), the Malaysian Bar, academicians and law practitioners.

It was reported that 118 detainees being held under Sosma at the Sungai Buloh Prison launched a hunger strike last Friday urging the government to abolish the Act, while their family members had gathered outside the prison to support the call.

However, the detainees were reported to have agreed to end their hunger strike today after Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin after had met with the detainees’ representative for over two hours.

Commenting on the hunger strike, Alwi said the health and welfare of the detainees were being taken care of and continuously monitored, while prison medical officers were on standby at all times.

“Meals are served according to the schedule, meetings with family members and lawyers are also allowed,” he said. — Bernama