Asiad: Keglers need to go all out for Masters medal

National men’s bowling trio Timmy Tan Chye Chem, Ahmad Muaz Mohd Fishol and Rafiq Ismail pose with their silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang August 23, 2018. — Bernama pic

PALEMBANG, Aug 26 — National keglers have to go all out in the Masters event’s second block tomorrow, if they wish to win medals in the event at the 2018 Asian Games.

In the men’s first block of eight games played today, Rafiq Ismail and Mohd Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek only managed to secure sixth and 13th place respectively at the Jakabaring Bowling Center here.

The 21-year-old Rafiq downed 1,889 pins in the long oil pattern, trailing 45 pins for the cut off for the stepladder finals, while the 31-year-old Mohd Syafiq is 158 pins behind the cut off after scoring 1,776 pin falls.

Defending champion Park Jong-woo of South Korea topped the chart with 2,031 pinfalls, followed by Chinese Taipei’s Hung Kun-Ki and Koo Seong-hoi of South Korea with 1,936 and 1,934 pinfalls respectively.

Based on the tournament format, the first placed kegler will advance to the finals, while the second and third placed keglers will compete for the remaining one slot to finals, with the loser settling for the bronze.

Rafiq had earlier led the first game with 255 pinfalls, 12 pins ahead of South Korean Park Jong Woon, but he could not continue his fine form.

“The long oil is actually not my game, I am trying to be closer to the top three Tomorrow in the medium oil, I will attack and hope can catch them. For me better to come from below and slowly getting up than vice versa.

“Definitely the pressure is on the top three bowlers now, I will go all out tomorrow and I am confident of finishing among top three,” he told Bernama.

No Malaysian athlete had ever won a medal in the Asian Games men’s Masters event so far, with best result being a fifth place finish by Alex Liew in both 2006 Doha and 2010 Guangzhou editions.

Meanwhile, in the women’s Masters first block played in evening, Natasha Roslan and Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi settled in the 12th and 13th places after downing 1,811 and 1,797 pins respectively.

Japan’s Mirai Ishimoto topped the chart with 1,966 pinfalls, followed by Lee Yeonji of South Korea (1,946) and Singapore’s Joey Yeo (1,941) in second and third place respectively.

The last time Malaysia won the gold medal in the Masters was when Shalin and Lai Kin Ngoh secured a one-two finish for Malaysia in the 2002 edition in Busan, South Korea, while the last medal in the event was claimed by Esther, a silver in the 2006 Doha Games.

The second block for women’s event is scheduled for 9 am local time (10am Malaysian time) tomorrow, followed by the men’s event at 1 pm while the stepladder final is at 3.30 pm at the same venue. — Bernama