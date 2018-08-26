Father, son found drowned in Sungai Langat, Bangi

KAJANG, Aug 26 — A father-son fishing trip took a tragic turn when they were found drowned in Sungai Langat near Taman Bangi Perdana, Bangi here today.

The bodies of Roslan Ismail, 49, and his son Ahmad Azri, 18, were found by Selangor Fire and Rescue Department’s Water Rescue (PPDA) personnel on the riverbed at a depth of three metres, and about seven metres from the riverbank where they were last seen before they fell into the river this morning.

Roslan’s body was found at 1.52pm, while Ahmad Azri’s body was found four metres away at 2.20pm.

According to the witness, Rashidi Yahya, 30, he said the incident occurred at about 9.40am when he had just arrived at the riverbank for fishing.

“I had just arrived when I saw the victims’ heads and their flailing arms in the water and then they disappeared. I was about 30 metres from them,” he said when met by reporters at the scene here, today.

Meanwhile, victim’s wife Ajura Abdul Jalil, 48, said her husband who worked as a construction worker often went fishing at the river near their house.

“Almost every weekend, he (Roslan) would be going out fishing alone, but today our second child also wanted to join him in the fishing trip,” she said in tears.

Bangi Fire and Rescue Station chief Deputy Supt Rosman Majid said the search operations were assisted by seven PPDA personnel, together with five personnel and two dogs from the Canine (K9) Detection unit.

“The cause of the incident yet to be ascertained and the remains are sent to the Serdang Hospital for post-mortem,” he said. — Bernama