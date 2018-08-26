Nicol contributes Malaysia’s second gold at 2018 Asiad

Datuk Nicol David in action against Li Dongjin of China during their second-round squash individual competition game at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 23, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 26 — National squash queen, Datuk Nicol David secured a second gold medal for the Malaysian contingent in the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang by winning the individual event here today.

The top seed edged national junior player, S. Sivansangari in the five-set thriller winning in 11-13, 11-9, 5-11, 11-6 and 11-8 in the final match at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex Squash Arena.

It was Nicol’s fifth gold medal at the Asian Games, having won the gold medal four times, namely in 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The Penangite finished as runner-up after losing to Rebecca Chiu of Hong Kong in the 2002 edition held in Busan, South Korea. — Bernama