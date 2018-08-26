In Ipoh, senior citizen murdered in a scuffle with former neighbour

Choor Por was murdered during a heated argument with his former neighbour in front of his apartment near the Foo Yet Kai Building on Jalan Sultan Iskandar, Ipoh. Choor’s son is seen talking to the police. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 26 — A 74-year-old senior citizen was murdered when a heated argument with his former neighbour turned into a scuffle, in front of his apartment near the Foo Yet Kai Building on Jalan Sultan Iskandar here today.

The victim, who was a retired lorry driver, was identified as Choor Por.

Ipoh police district chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said that the police were informed about the death at around 12.30pm.

“Based on our investigation, we found out that the victim got into a struggle with his 51-year-old neighbour.

“The fight occurred because of a prolonged neighbouring problem, which has continued for about eight years,” he told reporters when met at the scene.

Mohd Ali said the families of the victim and suspect often got into arguments.

“The suspect came to the apartment to meet his ex-wife and also to pick up his daughter. The suspect accidentally bumped into the victim and they both hurled insults and curses at each other.

“Then, the suspect went to his car and took out a spanner to fight with the victim. The suspect was also believed to have strangled the victim,” he said.

Mohd Ali said the wife and two children of the victim were also present at the scene during the fight.

“The fight was broken up by a police officer who lives in the apartment. The victim was rushed to the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) and was pronounced dead there,” he said.

Mohd Ali said the victim sustained two injuries to the head. However, he said the cause of death can only be determined after the post-mortem.

Mohd Ali said the suspect, who is a company worker, was arrested at HRPB after receiving treatment.

“The suspect did not run away and he did not expect that the victim would die from the fight,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.