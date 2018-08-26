Anwar calls for review of Sosma

Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah wife and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the launch of the book ‘Anwar Returns: The Final Twist’ at Hilton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — There is a need to review cases of individuals charged under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 as well as its legal framework, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The de-facto PKR leader said that although there is a definite need to be tough against terrorism or perpetrators of terrorist acts, it does not justify their treatment in prison.

“Such prisoners face solitary confinement, without adequate access to their families and lawyers, or even to exercise,” he said at a book launch by Australian lawyer Mark Trowell on his prosecution and subsequent release from prison.

Anwar said in these instances immediate action ought to be taken, and he would also speak to Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in due course.

“The blanket sort of vague range is also questionable, wherein the legal flexibility is such that the authorities can decide without recourse to justice.

“For example, if you are acquitted pending appeal, you would still be in jail. This I think may not be right for a free, democratic country,” he said.