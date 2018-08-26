Wee Ka Siong to give MCA presidency a go

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today he is willing to be nominated as MCA president. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today he is willing to be nominated as MCA president to replace Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai who will be stepping down.

The party deputy president was quoted saying in theSun that the onus to take up the challenge and reform the party falls on him as the sole MP from the party.

“I will focus on internal reform in MCA if I become the president,” the Johor MCA chairman reportedly said after officiating the Johor Baru MCA divisional meeting.

Wee told reporters he has received support from several divisions for the party election to be held in November.

He said he will leave delegates to pick their own nominees for the number two post, saying he does not wish to create factions among the party.

In the May 9 polls, Wee held the Ayer Hitam seat against DAP’s Liew Chin Tong by a mere 303-vote majority.

However, there is still the question of Wee’s health, with his physical appearance seemingly deteriorating over the past few years.

In 2016, he had undergone spinal surgery abroad, followed by a period of recovery.