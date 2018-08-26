Anwar says won’t retaliate against sodomy cases judges, but wants ‘injustices’ corrected

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the launch of the book ‘Anwar Return: The Final Twist’ at Hilton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — PKR incoming president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he will not pursue action against the judges who decided in his sodomy convictions, as he is uninterested in doing so.

Despite that, he said he feels there is a need to correct the “injustices and unjust decisions” over his trials.

“I think that if there is any sense of justice there will also be the necessity to correct any inherent wrongs.

“So the judicial heads must now take the necessary immediate action,” Anwar said during a book launch by Australian lawyer Mark Trowell detailing his prosecution and eventual release.

He joked that the judges who were involved in the decision to sentence him to five years’ imprisonment can sleep easy as a result of him deciding not to take action against them.

Anwar, 71, was sentenced to five years in prison after the Federal Court, on February 2015, upheld his conviction on a charge of sodomising his former aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, in 2008.

Then chief justice Tun Arifin Zakaria had led the Federal Court panel that maintained the second sodomy conviction.

He was jailed at Sungai Buloh Prison and was initially scheduled to be released on June 8.

However, he received a full royal pardon in May after Pakatan Harapan won the general election.

In 2000, the late High Court judge Datuk Arifin Jaka had sentenced Anwar to nine years in prison for his first sodomy case. The Federal Court would overturn the conviction in 2004.

“We have already applied to the courts via [Tan Sri Muhammad] Shafee Abdullah’s case of receiving RM9.5 million, and through that the court’s frivolous decision will naturally be brought up,” Anwar said.

He was referring to the claims that his sodomy conviction in 2014 violated his right to a fair trial, as then-prosecutor Shafee had allegedly received the money via transfer from then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.