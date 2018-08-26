Preparations for 2018 National Day in full swing

The 2018 National Day celebration will include a parade and procession on Aug 31. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — With only five days to go, the preparations for the 2018 National Day celebration are in full swing to ensure that the parade and procession on Aug 31 will run smoothly.

Checks by Bernama at the Dataran Putrajaya, Presint 2 this morning found members of the marching band, dance performances as well as the contingent from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) busy in their rehearsal.

Student Noor Zaidah Akhir Sepian, 17, said although she felt tired after going through the rehearsals since Aug 18, she was excited to be involved in the celebration.

“I was invited by my friend to join the dance performances and really want to give my best on Aug 31,” said the fifth former from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Assunta, Petaling Jaya.

Meanwhile, another participant, Muhammad Syafiq Shah Wahid, 19, said this year marked his second involvement in the National Day celebration parade after his first in 2014.

“For this year’s parade I participate in the Jalur Gemilang dance performance, compared to 2014 where I was involved in marching contingent then,” he said, adding that he hoped he would not make mistakes in his dance steps during the parade on Aug 31.

For two students from Kajang, Selangor, Lai Zhi Qi and Leong Zhen Hui, they said words could not describe their excitement when they were selected among 50 participants to read the National Day pledge.

“When the school informed us of our selection, we are very excited as this is our first time to participate at the national level celebration, because previously we only participated at the school level,” said Lai.

In the meantime, from today onwards, visitors to the Royal Floria Putrajaya 2018, located about a kilometre from the Dataran Putrajaya, would have a chance to have closer look at the MAF assets involved in the National Day parade and procession.

Tomorrow’s rehearsal will see fly-past that involve 54 MAF air assets including helicopters, fighter jets and transport aircrafts while the full dress rehearsal will be held on Tuesday. — Bernama