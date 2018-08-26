Youths want next Seri Setia assemblyman to prioritise sports facilities

A general view of Desa Mentari Block 3. Youths in the Seri Setia state constituency hope that their new assemblyman will be able to provide them with more sports and recreation facilities. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PETALING JAYA, Aug 26 — Youths in the Seri Setia state constituency hope that their new assemblyman will be able to provide them with more sports and recreation facilities.

Habib Mazlan, 27, said as the group’s representative in the constituency, he hoped the request would be given due attention.

“For example, event at my own residence, Desa Mentari Apartments, for the three 11-storey blocks, there is only one futsal court.

“It’s hard for us to share this limited facility, so we hope the elected representative will be able to meet our demands,” he told reporters after a meeting between the youths and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Halimey Abu Bakar.

Halimey will face PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali in a by-election which is being held following the death of incumbent Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin who died due to colon cancer on Aug 2.

Another resident, N. Siva Chandran, 43, said he also supported the call to create more sports and recreation facilities in the state constituency.

“Through these (sporting) activities, a close bond will be created not only among one’s own community, but also teach one to live in harmony with people of different races and religions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Halimey assured that he would try to meet the demands of the youth in the constituency if he won the election on Sept 8.

“This constituency is a densely populated area with limited sports and recreation facilities, and I will try to address this issue with the relevant government agencies and also speak with the Selangor Mentri Besar.

“I’m sure the Mentri Besar will understand the wishes of the youth, as he is also still young, and would help provide the necessary facilities,” he said. — Bernama