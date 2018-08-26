Dr M’s attitude proves Pakatan Harapan needs to be checked and balanced — Chew Mei Fun

AUGUST 26 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad holds no confidences in his own Cabinet because he still refuses to dissolve the Council of Eminent Persons even though 100 days of Pakatan rule have passed, rendering the country as though it is governed by one person.

DAP had previously claimed that Pakatan Harapan was capable of “checking and balancing from within” themselves, and thus, there was no need for the Opposition to do so. However, it has been observed that Cabinet members and DAP and PKR elected representatives have turned mute and refuse to voice out objections against issues involving the recognition of UEC, toll abolition, and the third national car project.

Tun Dr Mahathir cited the Cabinet Ministers’ lack of experience as the reason why the CEP is still required, but that the CEP will be given a new role, thereby proving that he does not trust his own Cabinet. Instead, the CEP will “assist” the Cabinet Ministers. Does this mean that CEP members are actually undertaking the role of Ministers?

What are the views of DAP and PKR on the new role that the CEP will undertake? If they agree with Tun Dr Mahathir’s decision, does this mean that they themselves are admitting that they are not qualified? If this is so, then all of them should relinquish their posts and give way to others.

MCA holds firmly to our stand that Pakatan Harapan is unable of playing the role of “check and balance” among themselves, and requires the Opposition to undertake that role.

We agree with Lim Kit Siang’s statement made on May 20, 2018 whereby he emphasised the importance of a strong opposition. In fact, on June 8, 2018, he even said he wants MCA and BN to continue living “so that democracy can be born”. However, MCA lambasts his statement of August 22, 2018 whereby he accused that MCA was not suited for a check and balance. This is because the role to check and balance is a MCA’s new mission after becoming an opposition, and it is also an important part for a healthy democracy.

Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun

MCA Vice-Chairman

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.