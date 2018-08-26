Selvam contributes bronze in kumite

JAKARTA, Aug 26 — National karate exponent Selvam Prem Kumar won the bronze medal after despatching off Hong Kong’s Lee Chun Ho 5-0 in the bronze decider in the men’s kumite under 60 category in the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games today.

In the action at the Plenary Hall, Jakarta Convention Centre here, he shared the bronze with Uzbekistan’s Saymatov Sadriddin who defeated Nguyen Van Hai of Vietnam 8-1 in the other bronze decider bout.

Indonesia’s Arrosyiid Rifki Ardiansyah secured the gold after overcoming Mahdi Zadeh Amir of Iran 9-7 in the final. — Bernama