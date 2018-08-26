Summer beauty look: Get Josephine Skriver’s buns

Josephine Skriver Instagram 2018 — Picture courtesy of Instagram/@josephineskriver

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 — The fashion world is officially on vacation, but luckily, the stars have been busy sharing their summer looks with the rest of us mere mortals via social media. Today we’re taking a masterclass in yachting style from Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver.

Josephine took to Instagram recently to share a photo of herself living it up on a boat in the Italian fashion destination of Positano, rocking a barely-there pale blue bikini and a super playful double-bun hairstyle. Double buns and ponytails have been enjoying a moment in the spotlight recently, and Danish model Josephine is definitely a fan of the look, which she has been seen sporting on more than one occasion. Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown put her stamp of approval on the style at the Screen Actors Guild Awards back in January, decorating her “space buns” with black ribbon, while rapper Nicki Minaj wore her hair in sleek, long bunches for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night in New York.

For her boating trip, Josephine kept her buns high and messy, leaving a few tendrils to frame her face for a 1990s-throwback vibe. She eschewed hair accessories, keeping the hair ties hidden for a minimalist look.

To complete the look, Josephine added a pair of white-framed cat eye sunglasses, like this “The Last Lolita” style from Le Specs. Of course, one of the main advantages of wearing shades is that it rules out the need for elaborate eye makeup, so a bold, defined brow was all that was required to complete this look. For a similarly laidback but pulled-together aesthetic, check out the new “Brow Contour Pro” from Benefit Cosmetics, which is designed to define and highlight the brows simultaneously. — AFP-Relaxnews