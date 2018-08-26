Fashionista summer looks: Constance Jablonski

Constance Jablonski opted for a casual look on her way back from vacation. — Picture courtesy of Constance Jablonski via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 — Taking advantage of a little peaceful downtime before the excitement of September’s fashion weeks, models and fashion icons are sharing snaps on social networks. The looks on show offer their followers an ideal source of inspiration for summer hairstyles and makeup that they can take to the beach. After weeks of bikinis, denim shorts and little beach dresses, French top model Constance Jablonski adopted a more casual look on her way back from vacation.

Following a paradisiacal break in Mozambique, and a spell in Italy, the renowned French model Constance Jablonski is well and truly on her way home. The most recent post on her Instagram shows the blonde 27-year old in a highway rest area in the heart of France, where she poses next to a giant concrete mushroom.

For this return to reality, Constance Jablonski has opted for a casual look, which is ideal for the back-to-work season. The Gallic beauty wears a large white T-shirt along with a short two-tone denim skirt and a braided belt. The outfit is accessorised with nude sandals and studded sunglasses.

Discovered in 2006 when she entered the Elite Model Look contest, Constance Jablonski quickly made her name in the modelling world. Twelve years later, the blonde with the penetrating blue eyes is less present on the catwalks, but loyal to the labels she has represented in the past. Notably Etam, for whom she has been a brand ambassador for several seasons. The French model, who has strode down the runway for Victoria’s Secret on many occasions, has also been a noted participant in shows for the American fashion brand The Row. — AFP-Relaxnews