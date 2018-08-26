Hanipa Maidin supports proposal to abolish Sosma as detainees end hunger strike

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin personally supports the proposal to abolish Sosma. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SUNGAI BULOH, Aug 26 — Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin personally supports the proposal to abolish the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

He said the act should be repealed because it was deemed a form of tyranny.

“Sosma is under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry and I cannot interfere and if I want it to be repealed personally, I have no problem (with it).

“I was told in the post Cabinet meeting prior to this, a special committee was set up to study the issue of Sosma,” he said after meeting with family members of detainees at the Sungai Buloh Prison here today.

Over 100 family members gathered in front of the prison since 11am after some 160 Sosma detainees in the Sungai Buloh Prison here held a hunger strike last night urging the government to abolish the act.

Mohamed Hanipa also urged the Sosma detainees to stop their hunger strike because it could endanger their health.

“Everyone knows the message they (detainees) want to convey, so I hope they stop (hunger strike), don’t [sic] until it endangers their lives,” he said.

In addition, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas had reportedly said the Sosma would be abolished as promised by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government. — Bernama