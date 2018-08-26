Sorry Tun, but cash handouts to the poor should not be discontinued — Joseph Paul Maliamauv

AUGUST 26 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s position on cash handouts to the poor through BR1M or similar programmes needs a much more in-depth public discussion. His views on the poor who receive the cash handout (“they become financially dependent on the government”, “they are being spoilt” “they believe they are entitled to money without working doing any work”) are unfortunately, demeaning and quite uncalled for.

For starters, Mahathir should recall that most of the recipients of the cash handouts are poor not by choice but by circumstances of birth or bad luck. The working population who toil in factories, in padi fields, in plantations, in shops, on the seas catching fish etc, who receive the RM900 or so that in cash handout are certainly not sitting around doing nothing and expecting to get money without doing any work. Indeed, most members of the B40 group (households earning less than RM4,000) work long and hard, but in our neo-liberal capitalistic political economy, their labour is undervalued, and they do not get a decent wage.

There are also thousands of Malaysians who want to work but are unable to find jobs, or who are unable to work because of disabilities, old age (not all nonagenarians are physically and mentally capable of working). Surely we should not begrudge them a little cash assistance.

Taking Mahatir’s logic one step further, it is not difficult to conclude that the long established affirmative action programme (aka New Economic Policy and its later incarnations under other names) based on pseudo-ethnicity should be scrappe. Indeed it should be done away with, so that that the huge “cash handouts”, thinly disguised as special assistance programmes, incentives, discounts etc which largely accrue to the wealthy, can be used to provide direct cash assistance to those who really need them.

We need to remind ourselves that most people don’t choose poverty as a way of life and depend on the government to feed, house and educate them and to take care of their needs. We need not go into a detailed explanation of how various factors which are quite outside the control of an individual, can be a major cause of poverty.

While cash hand-outs do not address the root causes of poverty, they nevertheless provide valuable relief for those who are in the grip of poverty.

It is hoped that Mahathir’s views on this subject are not reflective of the government of Malaysia Baharu. It may be true that the manner in which the BR1M programme was implemented lent itself to abuse so that some who were receiving the aid did not deserve to do so. However that should not detract from the sound basis on which the programme of direct cash assistance to the poor was founded. It is therefore incumbent on other members of the government to consult with the Prime Minister to ensure that a humane programme to help the poor is not thrown out with the dirty bath water of the previous government.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.